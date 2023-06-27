UNHCR: Global refugee resettlement needs grow in 2024

Geneva [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI/WAM): UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has anticipated a significant rise in global refugee resettlement needs for next year.

According to the Projected Global Resettlement Needs Assessment for 2024 released today, over 2.4 million refugees will be in need of resettlement, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023.

With a deepening refugee crisis and the emergence of new displacement situations, urgent action is required to address the escalating challenges faced by millions of refugees and displaced individuals worldwide.

"We are witnessing a concerning increase in the number of refugees in need of resettlement in 2024. Resettlement remains a critical lifeline for those most at risk and with specific needs," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. "I ask all states with the means to step up and provide sustainable and multi-year resettlement commitments to offer safety and protection to those in need and to share the international community's responsibility for refugees."

The Asia region tops the list of estimated needs in 2024, with nearly 730,000 refugees requiring resettlement support, representing 30 per cent of global needs.

In 2022, out of approximately 116,000 submissions, only 58,457 refugees were able to depart for resettlement. UNHCR continues to advocate the importance of allocating more places for emergency and medical cases and ensuring timely processing and departure.

Resettlement provides a lifeline of hope and protection to those facing extreme risks by offering a durable solution while at the same time playing a pivotal role in relieving the pressure on host countries and strengthening the broader protection framework. (ANI/WAM)

