Unicef urges US to reconsider programme for Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan 31 The Unicef has urged the US State Department to reconsider the latter's decision to suspend the Fulbright program for Afghanistan, which provides talented Afghan youth opportunities to build their future.

The Fulbright program was first launched in 1952 in Afghanistan. It was suspended in 1997 and then re-launched in 2003 after the US and allies entered the country in 2001, reports TOLO News.

Over the past 18 years, around 960 Afghan students were granted Fulbright scholarships.

Taking to Twitter, Sam Mort, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Civic Engagement for Unicef Afghanistan, expressed disappointment over the suspension of the programme.

"Afghanistan's youth need every educational opportunity they can get. Education is the foundation of their future," she said.

"Please reconsider. Please go the extra mile for them. Please put yourself in their shoes."

Earlier, ABC News had reported that the US State Department is seeking to evaluate whether to provide Fulbright scholarship for the Afghan students or not.

The suspension comes as a shocking news for 140 Afghan students who won the scholarships but are now living an uncertain status.

"We received an email on January 29 that the US cancel;ed the Fulbright program for Afghanistan and from now on, no student from Afghanistan will be enrolled in this program. This is very concerning," TOLO News quoted Mariam Jami, who won the Fulbright scholarship, as saying on Sunday.

The ABC cited the suspension of diplomatic and political relations between Kabul and Washington as one of the reasons for cancellation of the program.

"This decision of the US is bad news for the education of Afghan youths. The US should mull over the decision and not sacrifice the education program for political issues," Jami added.

