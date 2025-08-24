Union Min Nadda holds talks with Fiji PM under 'Know BJP' initiative

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda held talks with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

Nadda held discussions on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

In a post on X, he said, "Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party's ideology, organizational framework, and its role in driving India's development journey. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations."

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials.

Earlier today, the Fijian leader commenced his official visit to India from August 24 to August 26 to further deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors.

He was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity.

"Warm welcome to PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji as he arrives in New Delhi on his first visit. PM Rabuka was received by MoS Education & DoNER Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. The visit will further deepen India-Fiji partnership across diverse sectors," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

According to a statement issued by the MEA, PM Rabuka was accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka, during his visit, along with the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and other senior officials.

During his visit, PM Rabuka is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 25, where PM Modi will be hosting a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Rabuka is also expected to deliver a talk on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital, the MEA statement read.

