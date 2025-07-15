Union Minister Giriraj Singh begins visit to Japan, holds meetings with Japanese textile industry leaders

Tokyo [Japan], July 15 : Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, commenced his official visit to Tokyo, Japan, on Monday (local time) by paying floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the enduring relevance of Gandhiji's ideals of truth, non-violence, and compassion, the Ministry of Textiles said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the release, Giriraj Singh visited the Embassy of India in Tokyo. He chaired a briefing by Ambassador Sibi George on India-Japan relations and opportunities in the textile sector.

Following this, a strategic meeting was held with Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, one of the world's leading apparel retail companies. The discussion focused on expanding Fast Retailing's sourcing, manufacturing, and retail operations in India.

Giriraj Singh also met the leadership team of Stylem Co Ltd, a leading textile trading and OEM Company, and invited them to scale up their engagement with India through PM MITRA Parks and other government initiatives.

In a key engagement, Giriraj Singh met with the Directors of Daiso Industries, who announced plans to open 200 stores and manufacture cotton products in India. The Minister encouraged them to leverage India's textile infrastructure and incentives, the official statement highlighted.

The Minister also shared snippets from his visit on X, stating, "Met with President of Workman Co in Tokyo, Japan. Workman is one of the biggest companies in the field of workwear and functional apparel, casual clothing and protective gear. I told them about India growing manufacturing and industrial capabilities and and the kind of opportunities India offers to companies like workmen. Workman finds India as attractive business destination and are intrested in Setting up the manufacturing facilities at PM-MITRA parks. Also present are Indian Embessy officials and AS MoT."

The day concluded with Shri Giriraj Singh chairing an interactive roundtable with CEOs of major Japanese textile and apparel companies, encouraging investments in technical textiles, fibre production, and textile machinery. Ambassador Sibi George delivered the inaugural remarks, and Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Textiles, presented key government policies and emerging opportunities in the sector, as noted by the statement from the Ministry of Textiles.

