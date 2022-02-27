Universities re-open in Afghanistan with gender segregation

Universities in the 'cold areas' of Afghanistan opened for all students on Saturday with new gender segregation norms in place.

"The public universities and institutes were reopened today (Saturday)," said Ahmad Taqa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) of the Taliban regime as quoted by Tolo News.

The classes of male and female students are segregated and occur at different shifts, the news portal said citing instructors and students. The students at Kabul University said that the segregation of male and female classes has affected the methods of teaching.

The students are also struggling with the problem of the unavailability of instructors to teach classes in two different shifts.

"Many of our instructors were absent. However, there were a couple of instructors," Hayatullah, a student was quoted as saying.

Students and instructors at many public universities celebrated the reopening. Badshah Zar Abadi, an instructor at Balkh University said, "The reopening of universities is great news and a new spring."

Some students also expressed concerns over possible changes in the textbooks, especially in the arts faculties.

Earlier this month, The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had welcomed the re-opening of the universities in the warmer areas of the country from February 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

