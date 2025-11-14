UNRWA accuses Israel of "deliberately obstructing" Gaza aid operations

New York [US], November 14 : The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has accused Israel of deliberately obstructing its operations and restricting essential aid to Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. The agency warned that Palestinians are facing winter conditions with limited shelter as the conflict extends beyond two years.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee that "Safeguarding UNRWA's mandate and operations is required under international law; it is vital to the survival of millions of Palestinians; and it is essential for a political solution."

He referenced findings by the UN Commission of Inquiry and rulings by the International Court of Justice, which obligate Israel to lift restrictions on the agency.

Lazzarini also highlighted severe funding shortages during a news conference at the UN headquarters, urging renewed donor support to sustain the agency's core work.

"We run week by week, month by month. I know that as of today, we will be able to process our salaries in November, but have no idea if or no visibility if we will be able to process our salaries in December," he said.

Israel has barred UNRWA from operating on its territory, alleging that some employees participated in the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack. Following these accusations, the United States, the agency's largest historical donor, suspended its funding.

Despite restrictions, Lazzarini noted that UNRWA continues to provide key services, employing 12,000 staff in Gaza.

He said "About 75,000 people were sheltered in 100 of our premises across the Gaza Strip" and that the agency's health centres have offered more than "15 million primary health consultations", alongside vaccinations carried out with UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Al Jazeera reported that under the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on October 10, aid deliveries were expected to increase significantly, but only "around 150 trucks" have been entering Gaza each day, far below the 600-truck target needed to support the displaced population.

The reopening of the northern Zikim border crossing earlier this week has allowed the passage of trucks carrying humanitarian aid and commercial cargo, a move welcomed by Palestinians and UN agencies, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israel received the body of Israeli captive Meny Godard, 73, from the Red Cross on Thursday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said forensic teams confirmed the identification, adding that Godard was killed in the October 2023 Hamas-led attack.

Hamas stated that the body had been recovered in Khan Younis. The remaining three bodies of captives are located in "very unreachable" areas beyond the so-called Yellow Line, according to information cited by Al Jazeera. The Yellow Line marks a boundary separating Israeli-controlled and Hamas-controlled zones in Gaza under the ceasefire arrangement.

Gaza health officials said they received the bodies of 15 Palestinians returned by Israel on Friday, bringing the total number recovered through the exchange process to 330.

Many of the remains have been difficult to identify due to being "decomposed, [been] disfigured," a challenge that has led to numerous burials without identification in mass graves in Deir el-Balah.

