UNTCC Chiefs Conclave showcases India's technological prowess and cultural heritage in advancing global peacekeeping

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, hosted by the Indian Army in New Delhi from 14 to 16 October, continued on Wednesday with the Chiefs witnessing an Integrated New Age Technology Demonstration, an official statement by the Ministry of Defence stated.

The UNTCC Chiefs travelled to Agra where they witnessed an Integrated New Age Technology Demonstration and were shown an array of New Generation Equipment by the Indian Army. The demonstration underscored India's emphasis on Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) and its ability to field modern, innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet contemporary operational challenges in peacekeeping and beyond, the statement said.

The Delegates also visited the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most celebrated monuments, symbolising harmony and universal heritage. This was followed by a visit to the Heritage Centre at Kalakriti, where participants witnessed a cultural show highlighting India's artistic legacy and rich traditions. The visit also provided an opportunity for interaction with artisans and witness India's unique heritage crafts.

The Delegates, later in the evening, will also witness a Light and Sound Show at the Red Fort, which would narrate India's civilisational journey and milestones of national pride. The UNTCC Chiefs will travel to the venue by Delhi Metro, a world-class technological milestone in India's journey to modernity and sustainable urban mobility.

The UNTCC Chiefs would gain first-hand experience of India's technological drive, spanning from urban transit to military preparedness, reflecting a holistic national vision of progress, resilience and global relevance.

Day Two of the Conclave successfully blended operational demonstration with cultural outreach, reinforcing India's role as a nation that not only contributes towards shared aspirations of global peace and stability through its military advancements but also projects its civilisational ethos and heritage as a bridge of friendship among nations.

The Conclave will conclude tomorrow with final deliberations, interaction with industry and summation of outcomes, setting the way forward for stronger, inclusive and sustainable UN peacekeeping operations.

Linking India's enduring philosophy with its global peacekeeping role, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised that peace remains deeply rooted in India's ethos of "non-violence and truth" as taught by Mahatma Gandhi, adding that peacekeeping is not merely a military mission but a shared responsibility among nations.

While addressing a gathering at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, which India is hosting for the first time, Singh emphasised the need to prioritise humanity over conflicts and violence.

"Peace is deeply rooted in our philosophy of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth). For Mahatma Gandhi, peace was not merely the absence of war, but a positive state of justice, harmony and moral strength. We all know that peacekeeping is more than a military mission. It is a shared responsibility. It reminds us that above conflicts and violence, there is humanity that needs to be upheld. For this mission, when people devastated by war see the Blue Helmets, it reminds them that they have not been abandoned by the world," Singh said.

His remarks offered a broader philosophical context to the ongoing Conclave, where military cooperation and cultural diplomacy have gone hand in hand to project India's holistic approach to peacekeeping one that combines technology, tradition, and humanity.

He further informed that nearly 290,000 Indian personnel have served in over 50 UN peacekeeping missions, ranging from Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon.

"Over the decades, nearly 290,000 Indian personnel have served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions, earning global respect for professionalism, courage and compassion. From Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon, our soldiers, police and medical professionals have stood shoulder to shoulder with the international community to protect the vulnerable and rebuild societies," Singh added.

The Defence Minister stated that India's contribution was not devoid of sacrifice, as over 180 peacekeepers from the country have laid down their lives under the UN flag.

"Our contribution has not been without sacrifice. More than 180 Indian peacekeepers have laid down their lives under the UN flag. Their courage and selflessness are inscribed in the collective conscience of humankind," Singh said.

His remarks not only underscored India's unwavering commitment to global peacekeeping but also seamlessly tied together the spirit of the Conclave celebrating technological advancement, cultural richness, and humanitarian service as complementary pillars of India's engagement with the world.

