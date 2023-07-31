US: 3 dead after plane crashes into California airport hangar during take off

California [US], July 31 : Three people were killed after a small plane on Sunday (US local time) crashed into a California airport hangar as it was taking off, authorities said, CNN reported.

The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed at Cable Airport in Upland at around 6:30 am, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted: “Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators enroute.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The city of Upland is about 36 miles east of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, two people died and two others suffered injuries in separate aircraft crash incidents in Oshkosh City in Wisconsin on Saturday, reported The Hill.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that after deploying rescue and dive teams and other first responders, two occupants of the T-6 Texas plane were found dead.

The officials said that they received several calls on Saturday morning informing them about an aeroplane crash into the lake, The Hill reported.

According to the police department, they were working closely with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in the state, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash.

Earlier, around Saturday noon, a Rotorway 162F helicopter and ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided near Wittman Regional Airport in a separate event, officials added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor