US: 3 killed in shooting in Atlanta

Washington, Dec 10 At least three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting in Atlanta, capital city of the US state of Georgia, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

All of the deceased were in their 20s and the wounded was rushed to hospital.

The crime was linked to drug activity, Atlanta Police Department said.

