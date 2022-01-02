US: 3 reported missing, thousands evacuated in Colorado wildfires

Three people have been reported missing and possibly dead after wind-stoked wildfires struck Boulder County, Colorado in the US.

The worst of them, the Marshall Fire, has been called the most devastating blaze in the history of Colorado, destroying over six thousand acres of land in or adjacent to affluent suburban communities where average annual incomes top $100,000 per year, Sputnik reported.

Most of the houses that were destroyed were in Louisville. The fires also affected housing in the neighbouring town of Superior and the surrounding area.

However, overnight heavy snowfalls mostly extinguished the destructive wildfires. It is reported that 15 centimetres of snow fell in some areas.

Over 30,000 people have evacuated the area since Thursday. Earlier, President Joe Biden approved an expedited state of emergency due to the massive wildfires.

( With inputs from ANI )

