US: 8 people including teenagers injured in shooting in Los Angeles County

Washington [US], June 18 : Eight people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting in Los Angeles County, authorities said on Saturday. Two are in critical condition, CNN reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded on early Saturday to a report of multiple gunshot victims at a residence in Carson, about 17 miles south of Los Angeles.

The shooting happened outside of a home in a cul-de-sac where between 20 to 30 people were believed to have been gathered, deputies said at a news conference.

According to Chief Myron Johnson of the Sheriff's Department Countywide Services Division, the victims' ages ranged from 16 to 24.

"(They) were discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, including injuries to their heads, back and upper and lower body area," Johnson said, as per CNN.

Deputies found that five victims were shot and were told by a witness that two other victims were taken to a hospital before authorities arrived, according to Johnson.

Shortly after responding to the initial call, deputies learned that a vehicle had crashed a quarter of a mile away from the site of the mass shooting.

Johnson said: "When deputies arrived, they found that a male Hispanic (who is) 16-years-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body."

He said one of the six non-critical victims has been released from the hospital and all victims are expected to survive.

Although the motive was not immediately clear, Lt. Rick Conti said they were told that "there might have been a fight before the shooting," and they do not think the general public is in danger.

"We don't believe there's a wild gunman just randomly shooting people," Conti said, as per CNN.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is among 303 mass shootings to occur so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor