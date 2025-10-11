US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor at US Embassy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 11 : The US Embassy in India has officially welcomed Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, who is set to strengthen the ties between the United States and India.

He will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship.

Gor's first meeting in India took place earlier today with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the two discussed the India-US relationship and its growing global significance.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar tweeted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

In addition, Gor also met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The officials had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson wrote on X, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India @SergioGor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment."

Earlier, during his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between then US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor said, "India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share."

He further noted, "As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India."Gor's appointment underscores Washington's commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi amid the steep tariffs imposed on India by the Trump adminstration.

This year, in August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

His visit marks another significant step forward in enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations across defence, trade, and technology sectors.

