US announces additional security package worth USD 175 million for Ukraine

ashington, DC [US], September 7 : The United States announced additional security assistance including artillery munitions and anti-tank weapons, a package worth USD 175 million for Ukraine.

According to the statement released by the US Department of Defence, the Biden administration's forty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

In this new package, the US includes the following equipment: additional air defence equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks; and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression.

"This security assistance package will utilize assistance previously authorized under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June," the statement read.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US has condemned all acts by Moscow and has shown firm support to Ukraine, and its people and also given military assistance to Kyiv.

Earlier in July, the US sent USD 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems, artillery rounds and armoured vehicles.

In a statement, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State said, "Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 43rd drawdown for Ukraine. This assistance package includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles, and anti-armour capabilities, as well as other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s brave forces on the battlefield, helping them retake Ukraine’s sovereign territory, and defend their fellow citizens."

Similar was seen in June, when the US Department of Defence announced an additional security assistance package, valued at up to USD 500 million, for Ukraine to meet its "critical security and defence needs."

The security package includes crucial capabilities to aid Ukraine's counteroffensive operations in its ongoing conflict with Russia and to strengthen its air defences.

As per the statement released on September 6, 2023, "The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements."

