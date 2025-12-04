US Announces ₹90-Crore Bounty on Iranian Hackers Behind Major Cyberattacks in the Country

The United States has announced a hefty 90 crore reward for information leading to the identification or location of two Iranian cybercriminals accused of orchestrating cyberattacks on America’s critical and sensitive infrastructure. The announcement was made by the US State Department under its Rewards for Justice program, which seeks information on individuals involved in threats against national security. According to American officials, the two hackers allegedly carried out cyber operations on behalf of a foreign government, targeting vital US systems. Both are believed to be connected to Iran’s powerful security apparatus.

Who Are the Wanted Hackers?

The two individuals named by the US are:

Fatemeh Sadeghian Kashi

Mohammad Bagher Shirin Kar

The State Department states that both are members of the “Shahid Shooshtari” cyber group, which operates under Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization (IRGC-IO). The group has a long history of conducting sophisticated cyberattacks on critical American infrastructure. The Shahid Shooshtari group is considered one of Iran’s most dangerous state-sponsored cyber units.

US intelligence reports reveal that: Kashi and Shirin Kar jointly plan and execute cyberattacks, often using advanced techniques. The group works under Iran’s Cyber-Electronic Command. Over the years, it has operated under different names to mask its identity, including: Aria Sepehr Ayandeh Sazan, Iman Net Pasargad, and Net Peygard Samavat.

Their targets span several key sectors across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, such as:Media organizations, Shipping and logistics, Energy companies, Financial institution, Telecommunications networks, Tourism and hospitality sectors. These attacks have resulted in significant financial losses and disrupted normal operations for numerous private companies and government entities.

US officials have also accused the Shahid Shooshtari group of attempting to influence the 2020 US presidential elections. Since August 2020, the group reportedly conducted a large-scale cyber campaign aimed at manipulating voter perceptions and undermining the electoral process. They are believed to have used forged identities and deceptive online personas to gather sensitive information and prepare for cyber intrusions.