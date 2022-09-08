US approves F-16 equipment sale to Pak

Washington, Sep 8 The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA).

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, Geo News reported citing the DSCA as saying in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Pakistan of F-16 Case for Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million," the statement said.

The package includes the US government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics services to support Pakistan's F-16 fleet.

The statement further said that this sale does not provide Pakistan with any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions, Geo News reported.

The agency underscored that "this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations".

It further said the proposed sale will continue the sustainment of Pakistan's F-16 fleet, which greatly improves Pakistan's ability to support counterterrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability, reports Geo News.

Pakistan will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, it said.

It said the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor