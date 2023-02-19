US, Argentina and Peru eager to invest in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

B-20 session, the official dialogue forum for G20 was held in Manipur's Imphal where a total of 115 delegates participated, including 50 delegates from foreign countries. Manipur Chief Minister M Biren Singh said that in the investment meet held on Saturday, many investors showed a willingness to invest in Imphal, mainly the US, Argentina and Peru.

CM Biren Singh, while speaking tosaid that as a minister of state, it is his duty to make sure that the delegates coming to his state are happy and feel welcomed.

"It is my duty to give maximum happiness and feeling of freedom to the delegates who are visiting from India and abroad. 50 delegates from foreign countries have already arrived. Together 115 delegates are here in the state," Manipur CM added.

"So far, the reaction I have received shows that they are pleased. This is a first of its kind in entire India. 34 tribes are performing dance in traditional attires and jewellery," he added.

He further informed that on Friday, an investors meeting took place where people have shown interest to invest in the state. And particularly from America and Argentina and Peru. Some investors were also from the neighbouring country, Bangladesh.

"I am hopeful, after G-20, investment in the industrial sector definitely will come up," he said assured while speaking to ANI.

G-20 delegates who recently visited B-20 meetings also several Tourist Hot spots at Marjing Hill and Polo Complex, INA Complex, Loktak and Sangai Ethnic Park, on Friday.

They also visited the famous IMA Market (Women Market) on Saturday, the biggest Market run by only womenfolk, before bidding adieu to Manipur, leaving a big heart with the best hospitality provided by the Manipur People and Government.

Manipur hosted the first of the four B20 sessions in the North East, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community, with strong participation of delegates from 23 nations representing Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Chad, Canada, China, France, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, United States and the United Kingdom.

The B 20 Conference discussed the Opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in ICT, Tourism, and Healthcare and lying ahead with the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

