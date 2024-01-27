US CDC warns of rising measles cases

Los Angeles, Jan 27 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that measles cases are rising in the country, urging health providers to watch for the outbreaks.

Between December 1 last year and January 23 this year, the CDC was notified of 23 confirmed cases of measles, including seven direct importations of measles by international travellers and two outbreaks with more than five cases each, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report of the agency.

Most of these cases were among children and adolescents who had not received a measles-containing vaccine.

Measles cases often originate from unvaccinated or under-vaccinated US residents who travel internationally and then transmit the disease to people who are not vaccinated against measles, according to the CDC.

The increased number of measles importations seen in recent weeks is reflective of a rise in global measles cases and a growing global threat from the disease, said the CDC.

