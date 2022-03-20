US debates additional tariffs on Chinese goods over Russia backing

Washington, March 20 Ted Budd, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, has submitted a bill to Congress that suggests the possibility of imposing additional duties on certain goods from China over Beijing's backing of Russia amid the Ukraine war.

The politician put forward such a proposal due to the fact that Beijing "provides financial support" to Moscow against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine, RT reported.

According to the US Congressman, Beijing's support for Moscow consists, among other things, in China increasing the volume of purchases of agricultural products from Russia against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine.

In this regard, Budd proposed a number of measures to counter China.

It follows from the text of the bill that after the entry into force of the document, the US Trade Representative must submit to the President data on how much wheat and barley China buys from Russia.

If it turns out that the volumes exceed the figures recorded as of February 1, Washington will increase the customs duty on certain types of goods imported into the US from China, RT reported.

"Upon confirmation... the President will impose an additional duty of 20 per cent of the value of such item on any item classified under Titles I, II, or III of the US Harmonized Tariff Schedule, originating in China and imported into the US Customs Territory," the document added.

