US Defence Secretary discusses Gaza civilian safety & aid in phone call with Israeli minister

New Delhi, Dec 29 United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday held a telephone conversation with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in which the leaders discussed the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, protection of civilians and humanitarian aid, media reports said.

Reports said that the US Secretary reiterated resolve to ensure Hamas can no longer threaten Israel’s security and underscored the importance of protecting Gaza’s civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed threats to regional security, including Hezbollah’s destabilising activities in southern Lebanon, Iran-aligned militia attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, and Houthi assaults against international commerce in the Red Sea,” media report said.

