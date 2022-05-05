US deplores terrorist attack in Karachi University targeting Chinese nationals

The US on Wednesday condemned the suicide attack at the University of Karachi targeting Chinese nationals on April 26 outside Confucius Institute. The suicide attack resulted in the death of four people, including three Chinese nationals.

The deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid.

Addressing a press briefing Wednesday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price deplored the terrorist attack in Karachi terming it "a true affront to mankind," reported Geo News.

"A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we've seen recently - that is a true affront to mankind," he stated when asked to comment on the suicide attack targeting Chinese citizens.

Ned Price said the US gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan. "When it comes to your question, what I'll say is that we value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to work together in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well," the US State Department spokesperson added.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), it was a suicide blast and was carried out by a burqa-clad woman, reported Geo News.

The explosion occurred at 1:52 pm in a van near the Confucius Institute -- a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies rushed to the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

The attack was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a banned outfit. The Karachi suicide bombing is part of an intensifying Baloch pushback against the 54 billion USD China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It also highlights the larger and deeper struggle for Balochistan's freedom.

( With inputs from ANI )

