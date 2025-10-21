US: Diwali celebrations at Akshardham Temple, New Jersey brings together culture and community

New Jersey [US], October 21 : The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour at the Akshardham, New Jersey.

As per a statement, at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, the celebration of Diwali saw the coming together of devotion, culture, and community come together in harmony, reminding that Diwali is not just a festival of lights, but of shared hearts.

It noted that from October 18 through October 26, Diwali and New Year will be celebrated with the glowing with thousands of diyas, melodies of devotion filling the air, and families gathering in the same spirit that has brightened homes for generations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwalithe "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement. "For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said.

Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to the President, attended Diwali celebrations at India House alongside Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India."

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations.

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

