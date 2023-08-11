US: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Central California

Washington DC [US], August 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Central California of the United States on Thursday (local time), according to the US Geological Survey.

According to the US geological survey, the earthquake occurred at 19:17:18 (UTC) on August 10 with the epicenter located at 6 kilometers NorthWest of California's Parkfield. The USGS said that the last “Parkfield earthquake” was in 2004.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the USGS stated, "Today's M4.3 near Parkfield reminds us that the Parkfield segment of the San Andreas has produced M~6 quakes relatively frequently since the 1800s. The last "Parkfield earthquake" was in 2004, 19 yrs ago."

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

