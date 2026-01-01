US Embassy in India extends New Year wishes, welcomes 2026 to "celebrate strong partnership between" both nations

New Delhi [India], January 1 : The US Embassy in India on Thursday extended New Year greetings as it welcomed 2026, highlighting the strong and growing partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Extending the greeting in a post on X, the embassy said that the two countries look forward to further strengthening ties in the coming year, advancing with "shared prosperity, safety, and opportunity for our people".

"Happy New Year! As we welcome 2026, we celebrate the strong partnership between the United States and India. We look forward to working together to make our partnership even strongeradvancing shared prosperity, safety, and opportunity for our people," the post read.

The message reflects the continued emphasis on deepening cooperation across key areas, including economic growth, security, innovation, and people-to-people ties.

Across the world, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings.

Cities, towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends.

India and the US enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that spans nearly all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

Both nations are also part of many significant multilateral forums, including the QUAD, a four-nation strategic grouping that also includes Japan and Australia, formed to promote a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a New Year's bash at his Florida resort on Wednesday (local time). When he was asked about his wish for the New Year, he said he wanted peace on Earth, according to Fox News.

In his address to the gala, the US President praised his government and claimed that the US was back and strong.

"We're taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs," the President said.

"We're doing great as a country. We're back. We're strong. I didn't think it could happen this fast. It's happening faster than anybody thought possible," he added.

