US envoy Dorothy Shea highlights ISIS threats in Pakistan at UNSC

New York [US] February 11 : US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Charge d 'Affaires ad interim, on Monday emphasised Donald Trump administration's commitment to countering ISIS and other terrorist groups globally, including the growing threat in regions like Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Highlighting recent actions, such as precision airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia, Shea underlined the US readiness to eliminate terrorists.

She also addressed the significant threat posed by ISIS in Africa, particularly in the Sahel.

While delivering remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Threats to International Peace and Security by Terrorist Acts on Monday, Shea said, "Countering ISIS and other terrorist groups around the world is a top priority for the Trump Administration. President Trump has already taken decisive action in conjunction with the Somali government by directing precision airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia on February 1st."

She added, "As the Secretary-General's report highlights, ISIS affiliates in Central Asia, most notably ISIS-Khorasan, also pose a significant global threat. We remain concerned about ISIS-K's capabilities to plot and conduct attacks, as well as sustain recruitment campaigns, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. ISIS has expanded the frequency and lethality of its attacks in the Sahel, making this region the global epicenter for fatalities from terrorist attacks. As such, ISIS-Somalia, ISIS-Sahel, and ISIS-West Africa collectively pose a significant threat to stability and prosperity in Africa."

Speaking about Syria, Shea further said that the US is closely watching the situation in Syria, as it wants stability and security in the region,

"We are also watching closely the situation in Syria. The United States wants stability and security in the region, and we want a Syria that lives in peace with its neighbors, respects human rights, and prohibits terrorists from using its country as a safe haven," she said.

"The United States is committed to preventing Syria from being used as a base for ISIS, Iranian-backed terrorism, or other terrorist groups that threaten the region. The complete and verifiable destruction of Syria's chemical weapons program is vital to regional security and stability, and ensuring these weapons are not used for terrorism," Shea added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor