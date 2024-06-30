US envoy Garcetti congratulates "Men in Blue" on winning T20 World Cup trophy

New Delhi [India], June 30 : US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti congratulated Team India after they clinched victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

"Wow, incredible win! Congratulations #TeamIndia #MenInBlue!," US envoy Eric Garcetti said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry also congratulated India, calling it a masterful performance under pressure.

"Congratulations India! A masterful performance under pressure!", the Sri Lankan foreign affairs minister posted on his social media X.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon also congratulated India on their spectacular victory.

Israeli envoy Gilon called it a "truly historic achievement".

"Chak De India Congratulations to the #TeamIndia for the spectacular victory at #T20WorldCup2024! A truly historic achievement!," he posted on X.

In a nail-biting and thrilling match, India squashed a major victory to secure their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas (South Africa) have once again left heartbroken as they are yet to win an ICC title.

Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

Hardik came to deliver the final over, getting the big wicket of Miler for which Suryakumar Yadav took a fine catch near the boundary. Finally, Rabada was also dismissed leaving South Africa at just 169/8 and India won this nail-biting match by 7 runs.

