US: Four injured after fire-rescue helicopter crashes in Florida

Florida [US], August 28 : Four people were injured after the Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter crashed in Florida on Monday, CNN reported. The people who have been injured include two crew members and two people from an apartment complex where the helicopter came down, CNN reported citing authorities.

According to Veda Coleman-Wright, director of public information for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, all four injured are in fair condition. The crash took place near an airfield north of Fort Lauderdale as the helicopter was heading to attend an emergency call, according to authorities, CNN reported.

In a news release, the Broward County Sheriff's Department said, "At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to an area hospital."

Prior to the crash, the aircraft was smoking and on fire near the rear, CNN reported citing its affiliate WPLG. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that it was heading to help in carrying out an investigation into the incident.

