US Great Lakes region gets more snow: Forecasters

New York, Dec 3 Parts of the Great Lakes region in the United States saw new snow and faced the prospect of even more this week after American travellers battled harsh weather to get home after Thanksgiving, forecasters said.

Snow showers fell in western Michigan overnight, and heavier, persistent snow of up to a foot (30 centimetres) was expected to follow on Monday, according to the US National Weather Service.

More snow is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds and freezing temperatures, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting The Associated Press.

Nearly 4 feet (1.2 metres) of lake-effect snow -- caused by warm, moist air blowing across the Great Lakes -- fell over the weekend on upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A blast of Arctic air last week brought bitter temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 to minus 6 Celsius) below average to the northern Plains, said the weather service. The frigid air was expected to move over the eastern third of the United States by Monday.

In particular, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation on Saturday and said parts of Erie County in the northwest received nearly 2 feet (61 centimetres) of snow. City Hall will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency on Friday for nearly a dozen counties in the state due to several feet of lake effect snow predicted to fall through Monday evening.

--IANS

