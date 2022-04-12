US-India collaboration has 'visible impact' on COVID-19, maritime security: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) said that the collaboration between US and India has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and has a visible impact on global issues including COVID-19, climate action, maritime security, and critical technologies.

Speaking at US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the minister said that what Delhi and Washington do will make a difference.

"Our collaboration has grown well beyond his bilateral scope and now has a visible impact on global impact as well; it could be addressing the COVID-19 challenge, taking climate actions, ensuring maritime security or promoting critical technology. What India and US do together will make a difference," he said.

"It is a great pleasure to participate in the 4th India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. This morning we had separate meetings with our state and defence counterparts respectively. We have benefitted from guidance provided by PM Modi and President Biden through the virtual summit. The 2+2 format is intended to promote a more integrated approach to our partnership. This has become increasingly relevant as the scope and intensity of our engagement steadily increases," he added.

EAM Jaishankar said that the nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue. "As we meet for the 4th time, we can take satisfaction at the extent of progress that we have made. Whether it's our USD 160 billion trade account, our 200,000 students, our highest recorded investment levels, or our rapidly growing energy trade. The yardsticks to measure growing closeness tell their own story," he said.

US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held today at Washington.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today held a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden wherein both the leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, who are in Washington DC for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, were also present at the White House during the interaction, along with their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to PMO's release, the two Leaders had an "extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, climate action, recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, and the situation in Ukraine."

They also took stock of the significant progress made in bilateral relations in recent years.

Both leaders agreed that further strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership would be of tremendous benefit to the two countries, and would also contribute to global peace, prosperity and stability, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

