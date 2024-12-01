US: India's Consulate demands action after Telangana student's murder in Chicago

Chicago [US], December 1 : The Consulate General of India in Chicago expressed shock and sorrow over the reported murder of Indian student Nukarapu Sai Teja from Telangana, who was killed outside a store in Chicago on Friday.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the consulate called for immediate action against the perpetrators and assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the victim's family and friends.

"We are shocked and deeply sad at the murder of Indian Student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. Consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim," the consulate stated.

According to the victim's uncle, Talluri Srujan, the incident occurred on Friday at 6:00 pm (local time). Sai Teja, who had moved to the United States for higher studies, was shot by two African American suspects, Srujan added. Teja was pursuing an MBA at Concordia University in Chicago after completing his BBA and had also taken a part-time job there.

"Yesterday, at 6:00 pm, according to American timings, Sai Teja was murdered by gunfire by African Americans in Chicago City. This is a very sad thing for me. He went to the US on June 15 after completing his BBA in Hyderabad. He went to study for an MBA at Concordia University and also joined a part-time job in Chicago," Srujan said while speaking to ANI.

On the day of the incident, Sai Teja had gone to a store. While at the cash counter, the robbers entered the store and demanded money. After Teja complied and handed over the cash, the suspects reportedly shot him outside the store, according to the victim's uncle.

"At his usual time, Teja went to the store. When he was at the cash counter, some dacoits entered the store and demanded money. Sai Teja handed over the money, but they were not satisfied... They took the cash and shot Sai Teja outside the store," he added.

Teja's uncle expressed concern, urging the Telangana State Government and the Indian Embassy to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian students in the US. He highlighted the growing number of Indian students travelling to the US and called for measures to address the situation.

Srujan added that the current conditions were unacceptable for students living abroad.

"This is a major problem for us and our family. We demand that the Telangana State Government and Central Government act, as so many Indian students are going to America to serve their country. But the present conditions are very sad. These conditions are not acceptable. The Indian Embassy and Telangana State Government should take care of Indian students," he said.

