US, Japan resolve to 'push back' against China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday shared concern about China's action in several regions like Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, during a virtual meeting that lasted nearly 80 minutes.

The two leaders vowed to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries such as Australia, India, ASEAN, and Europe, toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They also agreed to cooperate to work closely on China and the North Korean missile issue and on Ukraine.

"The two leaders resolved to push back against the People's Republic of China (PRC)'s attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea; underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues; they shared concern about PRC practices in Xinjiang and Hong Kong," the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders remain committed to working closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

"The two leaders highlighted the importance of the Quad - Australia, Japan, India, and the United States - as a critical forum for promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and resolved to ensure the Quad delivers practical results in areas such as COVID-19 response, climate and clean energy, and infrastructure."

Biden welcomed the Japanese PM's invitation to visit Japan for the next Quad Leaders Meeting in the first half of 2022.

The two leaders also condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which are in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, both leaders committed to maintain close coordination on DPRK issues moving forward, in lockstep with the Republic of Korea (ROK). The President also expressed support for the immediate resolution of the abductions issue," the White House said.

( With inputs from ANI )

