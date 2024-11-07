US: Kamala Harris congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory

Washington DC [US], November 7 : US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his win on Wednesday (local time), Politico reported.

Harris's aide told Politico that she talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a President for all Americans.

She is expected to address her supporters a few hours later at Howard University, as per Politico.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, handing a shock defeat to Harris, in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history after he was evicted from power four years back.

Trump is the first president after Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it again four years later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday and congratulated him on his "spectacular victory" in the US elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he is looking forward to working closely together once again with Trump to strengthen India-US relations across domains including energy and defence.

"Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," PM Modi said.

Sources said PM Modi also congratulated Donald Trump on the performance of the Republican Party in the Congressional elections.

The sources said both leaders affirmed to work together for world peace.

The sources also said that President Trump stated that the whole world loves PM Modi and that India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man.

President Trump also told PM Modi that he considers him and India a true friend. He said PM Modi is one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory."

Donald Trump won a second term in office in the presidential polls. He surpassed the 270-majority mark with a key win in Wisconsin.

According to CNN projections, this has taken his tally to 276 electoral college votes, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris as counting continued for the rest of the states.

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated Trump soon after his election victory.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

