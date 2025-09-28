US military moves threaten peace, security in Caribbean: Cuban FM

United Nations, Sep 28 The threat of war looms large over the Caribbean Sea, with an extraordinary and absolutely unjustified US naval and air buildup, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

Addressing the annual general debate of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), on Saturday, Rodriguez said the United States uses the pretext of combating crime and drug trafficking for its military presence in the Caribbean. "A story that no one believes," Xinhua news agency reported.

"The attack and destruction of unregistered or unchartered course speedboats; the extrajudicial murder or execution of civilians; the interdiction of fishing vessels or boats and the aggressive actions of the United States create a dangerous situation that violates International Law and threatens regional peace and security," he said.

Rodriguez also condemned the US blockade against Cuba, which he described as "tightened to the extremes" and constituted a "prolonged economic war."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said that despite its limitations, the United Nations remains the most representative body of the international community.

In September, the United States began moving troops to the southern Caribbean, claiming the mission was aimed at “combating drug trafficking.” But President Donald Trump’s statements came with explicit threats against Maduro’s government.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks after US officials ratcheted up their rhetoric. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Washington would use “all its force” against Venezuela.

