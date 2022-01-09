US mother locks covid positive son inside car trunk to avoid contracting virus

The Omicron variant of the Corona is again causing an increase in the number of covid patients worldwide. The effects of omecron are spreading so fast that millions of people are infected every day. Of all the variants of the corona, the omicron variant transmitting fastly. Therefore, the administration has expressed concern. Anyone who comes in contact with Corona patients is immediately affected by Covid. As a result, the distance between people has increased.

Meanwhile a shocking incident has come to the fore, a ruthless mother has been arrested in Texas, USA who endangered the life of her own child who was covid positive. The woman, who lives in Texas, did this to save herself from the corona. The police have arrested the woman. According to local media in Texas, a 41-year-old woman named Sarah Beam locked her covid positive son in the trunk of a car. The incident took place on January 3.

The woman arrived at the test center in Harris County. Eyewitnesses said that when the woman brought the car, they heard someone shouting from the trunk of her car. Someone was begging to get out of the car. After that, when the woman was forced to open the trunk of the car, everyone present was shocked to see the condition of the child inside. According to reports, Sarah Beam told authorities that her 13-year-old son; was locked in the trunk of a car because he was covid positive. To save herself from getting infected, the accused teacher locked the child in the trunk and took him to the covid testing center. Officials at the test center said they would not test covid until the child was seated in the back seat of the car. As soon as the police got the information, they came to the spot and arrested the woman.