US official expresses regret over South Korean workers' detention in Georgia

Seoul [South Korea], September 14 : A senior US State Department official on Sunday expressed regret over the recent mass detention of South Korean workers in America and vowed to prevent similar occurrences, Yonhap reported.

Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state, visited Seoul for a meeting with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Landau conveyed his deep regrets over the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers in an immigration crackdown earlier this month at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site for a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Bryan County, Georgia. A total of 316 South Korean workers returned home Friday, after being held in a detention centre for a week, as per Yonhap.

Landau also told Park that the two allies should try to use the incident as an opportunity to further strengthen their bilateral ties and improve relevant systems where necessary, according to the ministry.

Landau also said US President Donald Trump has a keen interest in the matter and ensured that those who have returned home will not face any disadvantages when reentering the United States. The state department official said Washington would try to ensure there would be no further incidents of a similar nature in the future.

Landau proposed working-level talks on issuing proper visas for South Korean workers in the US, citing a need to provide institutional support for South Korean corporations' investments that contribute to the American economy and manufacturing.

In response, Park touched upon inconveniences that South Korean workers faced while in detention and said the general public in South Korea, in addition to the workers themselves, felt deeply shocked by the crackdown, as per Yonhap.

According to the ministry, Park also strongly urged the US to take practical steps and implement systematic improvements to ease South Korean people's concerns, Yonhap reported.

