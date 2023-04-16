US: Over 20 people shot at Alabama party

Alabama [US], April 16 : One person was confirmed dead as multiple people sustained bullet injuries following a mass shooting during a birthday party in the southern US state of Alabama on Saturday night, according to reports.

According to reports, the shooting happened at the Mohagany Masterpiece dance studio near East Green Street and North Broadnax Street in Dadeville, Ala, the New York Post wrote quoting The Alexander City Outlook.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner confirmed people died in the shooting but did not specify how many were killed, the New York Post reported.

More than 20 people were shot and transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions, local outlet WRBL reported citing law enforcement sources.

Police have not revealed any information regarding a suspect as of early Sunday (Local Time). Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted the Dadeville Police Department, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office.

Dadeville is part of Tallapoosa County and is located roughly 60 miles outside the state's capital building in Montgomery The shooting occurred during a birthday party in Dadeville and more than 20 people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

According to the US Census Bureau, the town has a little over 3,000 residents.

The tragedy comes hours after Louisville experienced its third mass shooting in the last week.

Two people were killed and four others injured Saturday night after shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds gathered in a Louisville park, just five miles from where the Old National Bank shooting occurred six days earlier.

The Louisville park shooting broke out at 9 pm on Saturday (Local Time) in Chickasaw Park, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) assistant chief Lt. Paul Humphrey said.

"Hundreds" of people were in the city's western park when the bullets were fired. Two people were killed at the park and four others, including one in critical condition, were rushed to the hospital, police said.

Police do not know how many shooters were involved and have not released any information regarding suspects.

The mass shooting is the third for the city this week.

On Monday, Old National Bank employee Connor Sturgeon killed five of his coworkers during a senseless rampage at his workplace.

Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a 4:30 am Saturday shooting in the Old Louisville neighbourhood, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor