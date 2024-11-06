US polls: Trump win projected in battlegrounds North Carolina, Georgia; leading in Pennsylvania

Washingon DC [US], November 6 : Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina, one of the seven key battleground states in the US presidential elections.

The win gives all 16 electoral college votes for Trump making it closer for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.

In Georgia, Decision Desk HQ projected the state would go to Trump. Georgia is one of the seven swing states whose voting outcomes are expected to determine the result of this election. President Joe Biden took Georgia in 2020, whereas Trump won the Peach State in 2016.

CNN reported that Georgia became a focal point of national politics after the 2020 presidential election, when Trump called on Georgia state officials, including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to flip the state for him to win. The former president and several of his advisers have been indicted for their actions in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Mewanwhile, with US news outlets yet to call the other swing states, Harris still has a chance if she can win all three Rust Belt states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

At 11:11 am (IST) CNN projected Trump wining 246 electoral votes with Harris at 182.

Trump won North Carolina in both 2016, with a margin of 3.66 per cent and in 2020, with a margin of 1.34 per cent. As per projections he has also won 3 electoral votes in Nebraska. Democratic Barack Obama won the state in 2008 but lost in his 2012 re-election bid.

According to a CNN analysis, there are five electoral votes at stake in Nebraska. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that allow its electoral votes to be split.

Two of Nebraska's five electoral votes go to the winner of the statewide vote. One electoral vote goes to the popular vote winner in each of the state's three congressional districts. Winning the presidential elections it takes at least 270 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is projected to win Hawaii's presidential contest, to secure the state's four electoral votes. NBC news has said that Minnesota, the home state of Harris is too close to call. She has also secured victories in California, New York and other traditionally Democratic states. Harris will win Virginia, CNN has projected taking 13 electoral votes.

Outside the convention centre in West Palm Beach, Florida where Trump is scheduled to hold his election night party supporters were seen converging.

The mood seemed dismal at Howard University, the alma mater of Kamala Harris as disappointed students began to leave as polling projections showed a lead for Trump in the race.

