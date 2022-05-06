US President Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as new White House Press Secretary

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced Karine Jean-Pierre as the new Press Secretary of the White House, making her the first black woman and the first member of the LGBTQIA+ community to hold the post.

"Today, President Biden announced Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary," a White House release said.

Saying that he is "proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary," US President Joe Biden elaborated, "Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people."

"Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration," Biden said.

Karine Jean-Pierre is currently the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. Karine is a long-time advisor to President Biden, having served in senior communication and political roles in the Biden Administration, the Biden campaign, and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama Administration.

Jean-Pierre replaces Jen Psaki, who is set to depart from the White House on May 13.

Psaki plans on switching sides from government spokesperson to media member herself, with network MSNBC thought to be a potential new home for her, Sputnik reported citing US media reports.

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humour while doing so. I thank Jen for her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward," the US President said.

Psaki, who got her start in presidential politics during the Obama administration as a White House communications official and State Department spokeswoman, left work as a political commentator at CNN to resume work under the Biden administration in November 2020, Sputnik reported.

Additionally, the White House also announced the return of Anita Dunn as a Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President.

"Dunn rejoins the White House staff from her communications and political consulting firm SKDK, and will assist in advancing the President's policy and communications objectives," the White House statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

