US President Biden to host world leaders at APEC Economic Leaders' Week

Washington, DC [US], November 15 : US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will host world leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week to discuss the next chapter of sustainable, inclusive regional growth.

He informed that he is in San Francisco this week to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Biden posted, "I'm in San Francisco this week for APEC Economic Leaders' Week, where I'll be hosting world leaders to discuss the next chapter of sustainable, inclusive regional growth."

US President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, CNN reported, citing senior US administration officials.

The meeting will be a test of the resolve of the two leaders to slow a downward spiral in relations at a moment of heavy global turbulence.

However, reportedly, the talks are not likely to soften the world's most consequential bilateral relationship. Instead, the fact that the meeting is happening at all is viewed by White House aides as a positive sign after months of friction, CNN reported.

Moreover, US officials stressed that the leaders hoped to develop a "framework" for managing successful competitive relations between the two powers, with the goal of clearing up misperceptions and avoiding surprises, according to CNN.

Additionally, the US officials said Biden's aides were entering the summit with realistic expectations and did not anticipate a long list of outcomes later on.

The two leaders are expected to discuss various issues, including restoring military-to-military communication between the two countries, a chief objective for Biden, who plans to press Xi on the issue.

According to US officials, the talks would be expansive and spread out over multiple working sessions, CNN reported.

