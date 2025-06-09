US President Donald Trump deploys National Guard to end LA immigration protests, defying California governor

Los Angeles [US], June 9 : President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to control immigration protests, overriding California Governor Gavin Newsom's objections in a rare move. According to CNN, this invocation of presidential power without the governor's consent is "extremely rare" and marks a significant escalation.

The deployment follows protests triggered by federal immigration raids arresting at least 44 people. Law enforcement used tear gas and flashbang grenades to disperse protesters over the weekend. Trump accused local officials of failing to control unrest, pledging federal intervention to "solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!" on his Truth Social platform.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum deploying the National Guard under Title 10 of the United States Code to protect ICE and federal personnel and property. This allows the National Guard to report directly to the president, bypassing the governor.

This is the first federalization of National Guard troops by a US president since 1992 during the Los Angeles riots. Unlike then, Trump's deployment was made without Governor Newsom's consent, who called the move "purposefully inflammatory" and warned it would escalate tensions and erode public trust.

About 300 National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles Sunday following protests over immigration enforcement actions. LA Mayor Karen Bass clarified that troops had not yet deployed within the city earlier Sunday.

The League of United Latin American Citizens condemned Trump's order as a troubling escalation, with Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragan stating the state did not request the help and warning it would worsen tensions.

Protesters blocked Los Angeles freeways and streets, disrupting traffic. The LAPD declared the gathering unlawful and made arrests as authorities worked to reopen the freeway.

According to CNN, experts say presidential deployment without a governor's request is without modern precedent, last seen in 1965 under President Lyndon B. Johnson to protect civil rights demonstrators.

CNN quoted Juliette Kayyem, senior national security analyst, who called Trump's response an "extreme overreaction" and "not rational given the threat."

Kayyem also warned that deploying federal troops trained for force rather than de-escalation risks increasing violence, especially without clear mission guidelines or rules of engagement, CNN reported.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the National Guard aims to maintain peace, while Trump stated about rules of engagement, "We'll see what happens."

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will be mobilized if unrest continues.

The deployment occurs amid escalating tensions between Trump and Newsom, with Trump threatening to cut federal funding to California over policy disagreements. Newsom criticised the move as manufacturing a crisis.

Human rights group Amnesty International condemned the deployment as targeting and punishing those defending human rights, calling it "dangerous" and aimed at crushing dissent.

