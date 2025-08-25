US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim of Stopping India-Pakistan Conflict (Watch Video)

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed he stopped seven wars around the world, including a conflict between India and Pakistan. He said four of the wars were resolved using tariffs and trade negotiations. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he warned countries that trade would be halted if fighting continued.

“In the meantime, I've stopped all of these wars. I've stopped them. A big one would have been India and Pakistan, but we stopped them all... The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war. They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on'. I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use, but we got seven of them stopped. And the one I thought would be easiest, frankly, was going to be Russia and Ukraine. But that turns out to be some big personality conflicts,’” Trump said. He did not clarify which country lost the jets or whether the total referred to both sides.

VIDEO | Washington DC: US President Donald Trump reiterates claim that he stopped India-Pakistan conflict.



He says, "In the meantime, I've stopped all of these wars. I've stopped them. A big one would have been India and Pakistan, but we stopped them all... The war with India… pic.twitter.com/jJE31YjzEe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

Trump has repeatedly claimed since May 10 that he helped secure a full and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. On Friday, during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump again claimed he stopped the India-Pakistan war and discussed Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

India has consistently maintained that the ceasefire was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament no foreign leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also said there was no third-party intervention in ending hostilities with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)