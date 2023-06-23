US President Joe Biden, First Lady extended "exceptional warmth, hospitality" to PM Modi: Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra

Washington DC [US], June 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received "exceptional warmth and hospitality" extended to him from United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during his "truly pathbreaking" first state visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

Kwatra told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday (local time), "One thread which ran through all the events today and also yesterday was exceptional warmth and hospitality that the President of the US the First Lady extended to the Prime Minister. It was very clearly visible."

Kwatra said that during the discussions with United States President Joe Biden on various issues concerning both countries, Prime Minister Modi stressed upon the need for the international community to recognise that the people who sponsor terrorism, support terrorism, they continue to pose a serious challenge to the safety and security of our societies and have to be very sternly and firmly dealt with.

"PM said that even after the two decades of 9/11 and one decade of 26/11, the problem of terrorism remains a pressing challenge for the global community. Clearly, what he was highlighting was the need for the international community to recognise that the people who sponsor terrorism, support terrorism, they continue to pose a serious challenge to the safety and security of our societies and have to be very sternly and firmly dealt with," Kwatra said.

The discussions focused more on- what measures do we take to expand our trade engagements both in 'trade in goods' and 'trade in services,' Kwatra said.

The Foreign Secretary told reporters that PM Modi who arrived in Washington on Wednesday (local time) concluding his program in New York, which basically comprised of celebrations of International Day of Yoga at the UN, a couple of meetings in New York the day before and a set of engagements yesterday in Washington.

He added, "Yesterday (Thursday) in Washington Prime Minister basically had two main engagements. One was an event with the First Lady on skilling for future event which was organised at one of the community colleges near Washington Montgomery Community College. And thereafter, in the yesterday Prime Minister, the President and the First Lady had a private engagement at the White House."

On the second day, upon arriving at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour amidst the drizzling rain.

The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase to mark his arrival. PM Modi received a bouquet from two young children and he playfully pulled their cheeks.

"The clear manifestation of its large presence of the Indian American community at the ceremonial welcome the cordiality, the exceptional warmth between the president and the prime minister all through that was very clearly visible," Kwatra added.

He also said that the ceremonial welcome was followed by a congressional address and the bilateral talks thereafter between the prime minister and the president. "Congressional address thereafter and the dinner just a while ago it concluded," the foreign secretary briefed.

Acknowledging the progress made by Indian Americans in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that they have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US.

During his speech at the State Dinner held at the White House, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US."

PM Modi also said that the State dinner evening has become quite special by the presence of the people of the two countries, as he called them "most precious assets."

Further Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested President Biden to join him for a toast as the two leaders addressed the State dinner event at the White House.

PM Modi said, "There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden."

A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States, he said.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on his sixth visit and maiden State visit to the US.

