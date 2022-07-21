US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a White House statement.Biden, 79, has begun taking Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment for the disease, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and will isolate at the White House while continuing his duties.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” Jean-Pierre said in the statement.The president returned this week from a trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel, and traveled Wednesday to Massachusetts to promote executive actions he was undertaking to address climate change.