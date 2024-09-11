US Presidential Debate 2024: Migrants Are Eating Pet Dogs and Cats, Says Donald Trump (Watch Video)

The first US presidential debate between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris began on Wednesday, with racist remarks against US migrants. Trump claimed that Ohio migrants are killing and eating pets.

Trump said, "In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs — the people that came in — they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country." Donald Trump, in the first 30 minutes of the debate, was most extraordinary.

However, the ABC News anchor David Muir, co-moderating the debate, immediately fact-checked Trump's claims, saying that the city manager in Springfield, Ohio, told the network there had been no credible reports of pets being harmed, injured or abused by people in the city's immigrant community.

False rumours have been spread on social media websites for many days, claiming that immigrants in Ohio are killing and eating pets like dogs and cats. Police have also debunked the news, saying they hadn’t seen any documented examples. “There have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” the police said in a statement.

Donald Trump said he was citing reports he had seen on television, claiming people had said their pets were taken for food. On the other hand, Harris dismissed Trump’s remarks as “extreme.”