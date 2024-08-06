US Presidential Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Her 2024 Running Mate

US vice president Kamala Harris on Tuesday picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the upcoming presidential elections, Reuters reported. Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate and her running mate Walz will face Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance on November 5.

A US Army National Guard veteran and former teacher, 60-year-old Walz was elected to a Republican-leaning district in the US House of Representatives in 2006. He served 12 years before being elected as the governor of Minnesota in 2018. Walz was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006, representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. During his time in Congress, he focused on veterans' affairs, education, and agriculture, earning respect for his bipartisan approach.

In 2018, Walz was elected Governor of Minnesota. His tenure included significant challenges, most notably the Covid-19 pandemic. Walz's response included lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine distribution efforts, which garnered mixed reactions from the public.