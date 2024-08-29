Los Angeles, Aug 29 The US has reported more than 50 illnesses and eight deaths in Listeria outbreak, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeria is a hardy germ that can remain on surfaces, like meat slicers, and foods, even at refrigerated temperatures, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

It can also take up to 10 weeks for some people to have symptoms of listeriosis, according to CDC.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that meats sliced at delis, including Boar's Head brand liverwurst, are contaminated with Listeria and are making people sick, according to CDC.

Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food.

A total of 57 people have been hospitalised due to Listeria infections in the country, and eight deaths have now been reported, according to CDC.

This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

The CDC requested the public not to eat recalled deli products.

People who are at higher risk of getting sick with Listeria, such as those who are pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system, are suggested to avoid eating meats sliced at deli counters, unless heated until steaming hot just before serving.

The new deaths include two in South Carolina and one each in Florida, Tennessee and New Mexico. Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia have also reported deaths in the outbreak, which genetic testing has linked to liverwurst products manufactured by Boar's Head.

Boar's Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of 71 different meat and poultry products as of July 30, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

