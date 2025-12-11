US Representative Bill Huizenga terms India ties "a defining relationship of the 21st century"

Washington, DC [US], December 11 : US Representative Bill Huizenga underscored the growing strategic weight of the relationship between Washington and New Delhi, describing the US-India partnership as "a defining relationship of the 21st century."

His remarks were delivered during the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee's hearing titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific', where he framed India as central to the US vision for the region.

Huizenga said, "The US-India relationship is no longer just important. It is a defining relationship of the 21st century." He added that the partnership is essential if the US seeks "a free Indo-Pacific, resilient supply chains, and a world where democracy, not authoritarianism, sets the rules." His comments underscored Washington's consistent view of India as a crucial democratic partner in shaping the Indo-Pacific's security and economic architecture.

Reflecting on the evolution of ties, Huizenga noted that the relationship has been shaped by India's post-independence foreign policy identity. "While the partnership has been nuanced since India gained independence in 1947, and India's non-alignment posture shaped its strategic identity, the United States and the Republic of India share a common vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific rooted in democratic values and a deep desire for freedom," he said.

He further highlighted that strengthening ties with India has been a bipartisan priority in Washington for decades. "That's why every American administration, Republican and Democrat, has strengthened ties, or certainly at least attempted to, making clear that the United States does not see India as a temporary or transactional partner," he said.

Huizenga's remarks came at a time when New Delhi and Washington continue deepening cooperation across strategic sectors.

Reflecting this momentum, India and the US held the latest round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

During the consultations, both sides discussed a wide spectrum of bilateral priorities, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative, and collaboration in energy, notably civil nuclear cooperation.

Technology, critical minerals and trusted supply chains also featured prominently in the talks, aligning with the broader strategic themes highlighted by Huizenga.

The meeting additionally covered regional and global developments, with India and the US reaffirming their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Both delegations welcomed the steady progress achieved through existing dialogue mechanisms and agreed to accelerate efforts under "Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) for the 21st Century."

