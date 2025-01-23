US Secretary of State Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Washington, Jan 23 Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed the US' support for Israel in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and reiterated Washington's support for its ally, and the two also discussed Iran and Israeli hostages in Gaza, the State Department said.

The call was Rubio's first with Israel since the administration of Republican President Donald Trump took office on Monday.

Trump and his predecessor, Democratic former President Joe Biden, have both been supporters of Israel during its wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Rubio underscored that "maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for Trump," the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio told Netanyahu that Washington will continue to work "tirelessly" to help free the remaining hostages in Gaza, the State Department added.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli data.

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, the Gaza Health Ministry said, while also leading to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. The assault displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza and caused a hunger crisis.

A ceasefire went into effect on Sunday and has led to the release of some Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Rights groups have criticised the mounting humanitarian crisis from Israel's military assault.

Washington has maintained its support, saying it is helping its ally in its defence against Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This is Rubio's second day on the job, after being sworn in on Tuesday.

"The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel's successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

The call comes as US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced plans to travel to Gaza during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu has also asked the Trump administration to approve a plan to allow five Israeli military outposts to remain in southern Lebanon, a source told media.

Rubio and Netanyahu spoke about "addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for peace".

