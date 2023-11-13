US Senator Tim Scott drops out of 2024 Presidential race, suspends campaign

Washington, DC [US], November 13 : US Senator Tim Scott dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday evening, suspending his campaign, Fox News reported.

Scott made the announcement on an episode of Fox News's "Sunday Night in America."

The senator also stated that he had no intentions to support another contender for the Republican nomination.

"I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they're telling me, 'Not now, Tim,'" Scott said, according to Fox News.

"The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in," he added.

Some of the senator's staff were taken aback by the revelation. A few campaign aides told Fox News that they were not informed of Scott's decision before of his televised appearance on Sunday night.

Scott also rejected the possibility of running as the Republican Party's national ticket's running partner in 2024

"Being vice president has never been on my to-do list," Scott said.

Scott, notably announced his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential elections in May this year, emerging as the latest opponent to Donald Trump, CNN reported citing the Federal Election Commission's website.

Scott, the Senate's lone Black Republican, started a presidential exploratory committee in April, emphasising his evangelical faith, colour, and upbringing as the son of a single mother, CNN said on Friday.

He defined his personal ethos as "individual responsibility," and his political approach is motivated by the notion that the United States is "the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression."

In November last year, former United States President Donald Trump filed papers to contest for the post of president again. He filed his documents establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024, CNN reported.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has for months been seen as the most serious challenger to former President Donald Trump who is also seeking to become the Republican nominee to take on Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

Other Republican candidates include Senator Tim Scott, former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

