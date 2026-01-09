US senators push to renew quantum research law

Washington, Jan 9 A bipartisan group of US senators introduced legislation to renew and expand a federal programme aimed at strengthening American leadership in quantum technology.

The bill would reauthorise the National Quantum Initiative, a programme first approved in 2018 to coordinate federal research in quantum computing, networking and sensing.

Senators backing the measure said sustained government investment is needed to protect US national security and economic competitiveness as other countries increase spending in the field.

“Ensuring the US is at the forefront of quantum research and development is crucial for national security and technological advancements,” Senator Ben Ray Lujan said. He said the bill would boost innovation nationwide and support states already involved in quantum research.

The legislation, among other things, stresses cooperation with trusted allies, a move that aligns with ongoing US-India collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, including quantum science.

Washington and New Delhi have identified quantum research as a shared priority under existing bilateral technology frameworks. India has also launched a National Quantum Mission to build domestic capabilities in computing, communications and sensing.

Senator Maria Cantwell said quantum technology has wide-ranging potential. She said federal funding is needed to move research from laboratories into practical use. Cantwell said the initiative would support workforce development, strengthen supply chains and create high-skilled jobs.

Republican Senator Todd Young said the bill is aimed at global competition, particularly with China. “We need to ensure the United States has the talent and research capabilities required to lead the global tech competition and outcompete China,” he said.

Other lawmakers from both parties voiced support. Senator Dick Durbin said investment in quantum research centres is necessary to maintain US leadership. Senator Steve Daines said quantum research already supports jobs in states like Montana and needs long-term backing.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said the United States cannot afford to fall behind adversaries. Senator Tammy Baldwin said bipartisan cooperation is needed to keep the country competitive in future industries. Senator Ted Budd said continued investment in quantum research is essential for national defence and economic growth.

The bill would extend the National Quantum Initiative by five years, through December 2034. It would reauthorise quantum research and education programmes at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the National Science Foundation.

For the first time, the legislation would also authorise quantum research initiatives at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Those efforts would include work on quantum satellite communications and quantum sensing.

The bill would establish up to three new quantum centres at NIST. It would also create five new multidisciplinary quantum research and education centres at NSF. Lawmakers said the centres would provide shared infrastructure and training for scientists and engineers.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said quantum technology is critical to security and job creation. He said the legislation would help ensure quantum technologies are developed in the United States. Senator Mike Rounds said the bill supports President Donald Trump’s priority of maintaining American leadership in quantum science.

Industry groups and technology companies welcomed the proposal. The Quantum Industry Coalition said the bill would strengthen US leadership in quantum computing, sensing and networking. IBM, Microsoft and Google urged Congress to move quickly, citing the need for steady funding and public-private partnerships.

The National Quantum Initiative has helped expand US quantum research since 2018. It has supported startups, academic research and workforce training. Supporters of the bill said failure to renew the programme could weaken US leadership as global competition in quantum technology grows.

