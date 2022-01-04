US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction notes 'concerning reports' of Taliban restrictions on women's sports

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has reacted to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) which said that the Taliban had restricted sports activities and access to medical services for women and girls.

"According to Human Rights Watch, there have been a number of concerning reports, including Taliban bans on women's sports, limited women's access to health care due to Taliban rules requiring women to be chaperoned by a man," SIGAR said as reported by Tolo News.

Last week, the Ministry of Virtue and Vice wrote a letter recommending that unaccompanied women (Muharram) should not go to sports and health centres.

A number of women athletes in the country say the new restrictions are very challenging for them, reported Tolo News.

Ramzieya Saedi, who is a member of the Rostami wrestling team and the national Taekwondo team, said that she has been practising sports for ten years. She has participated in international competitions. For the past five months, her sports activities have stopped.

"We, the youth, have a very small demand for the Islamic Emirate: Hear our voice, our future belongs to you right now, but we cannot raise our voices too much," she said.

Meanwhile, Khal Bibi, one of the internally displaced people who lost her husband in the Kunduz conflict nearly three years ago said that she is worried that she will not be able to travel alone for her medical treatment, reported Tolo News.

"My husband was martyred in Kunduz, in the wars, he had a scar on his head, and I myself have a scar on my leg too. My husband and a two-year-old son were beaten and martyred. I have not had a shelter for two and a half years," she said.

Following the imposition of restrictions on women, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called 2021 the worst year for women in Afghanistan, and the State Department appointed Rina Amiri as the US Special Envoy for Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate insists that the rights of all people, including women, are protected under Islamic law.

( With inputs from ANI )

